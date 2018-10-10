Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG releases N460bn from 2018 Budget for capital expenditure – Udoma

Udoma FG releases N460bn from 2018 Budget for capital expenditure – Minister

The minister said this on Wednesday, while fielding questions from Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF and World Bank Group (WBG) Annual Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG’s priority is to create better environment for investments – Udo Udoma play

Udo Udoma - Minister of Budget and National Planning

(Pulse)

Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, says the Federal Government has so far released N460 billion from the 2018 Budget for capital projects.

The minister said this on Wednesday, while fielding questions from Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF and World Bank Group (WBG) Annual Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Udoma also said that the Federal Government was waiting for the resumption of the National Assembly, which had gone on recess, to finalise and present its 2018 borrowing plan to support the budget.

“You know that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the National Assembly, asking for the approval of the borrowings to support the 2018 budget and the National Assembly has been on recess over the last two months.

“They (National Assembly) did not deal with it but they are back and we are optimistic; once they approve the borrowing plan, we will be able to move very quickly.”

On the Federal Government’s mission to the IMF and WBG, Udoma said that it would speak on the progress being made in Nigeria and discuss it with potential investors.

He said that there were a lot of investment opportunities in Nigeria, adding: “We have a lot of good news to give investors.

We are out of recession, we are growing again; we expect that by the end of this year, we will be growing at about 2.1 per cent.

“It is very good news; things are going well in Nigeria, though not as well as where we want it to be, but we are working hard to improve things and things are getting much better.

“We are in a stronger position today than we were in 2015, our foreign reserves are 44 billion dollars, up from 26 billion dollars in 2016.

“We now have a trade surplus and our exports are growing, while our imports are not increasing, we have tried to manage these imports.

“For instance, we used to import a lot of rice but we are now producing rice locally. All the indices are positive, we are very encouraged and the non-oil sector is growing at 2.05 per cent — the highest growth since 2015.”

Udoma said that although there were lots of good things to say about Nigeria, the nation had to continue praying and working.

He, nonetheless, stressed that the Federal Government remained focused, saying that it was not distracted by issues like electioneering at all.

He added that the economic team had been mandated by the President to stay focused on the nation’s economy and growth as well as the implementation strategies of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2018 Annual Meetings of the IMF and WBG would bring together experts to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP’s media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid...bullet
2 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
3 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet

Related Articles

In Abuja FEC to set up Inter-Ministerial Committee to investigate earth tremor
Buhari FG has moved over 10 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity – Udo-Udoma
Daddy Freeze 'Seed sowing will only lead to more poverty' - Religious activist prophesies
Buhari President departs for New York Sunday, addresses UNGA73 Tuesday
Buhari President arrives China for summit
Buhari President departs for China, holds bilateral talks with Jinping
Akpabio Senator joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China
2019 Election Budget NASS Joint Committee on INEC to submit report
#NASSOpenWeek Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature 
Buhari 5 ways president blasted national assembly over budget

Local

Professor Olu Agbi
Olu Agbi Former Nigerian ambassador is dead at 73
2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo
Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Agency insists on transfer of its cases from Justice Nyako to another judge
In Lagos Aviation Unions shut down MMA2 leaving passengers stranded under heavy rain
X
Advertisement