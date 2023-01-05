FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APRs represent an employee’s benefits saved up while in service up to June 2004, when the CPS came into effect.

PenCom added that the beneficiaries were retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The commission appreciated the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring support and commitment to the implementation of the CPS that continued to ensure the welfare of retirees.