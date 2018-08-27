Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG releases 69 ongoing projects in South-East

Lai Mohammed FG releases 69 ongoing projects in South-East

Lai Mohammed said the govt is looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered loot to fund the development of infrastructure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG releases 69 ongoing projects in South-East play

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at a press conference

(Guardian)

The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South-East to debunk allegation of infrastructure neglect by some governors from the zone.

The 69 projects which included the rehabilitation of the existing Niger Bridge as well as the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge, cost over N680 billion

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the 69 roads and bridges spread across the five states in the South-east, were in different stages of completion.

The minister said though the contracts for many of the roads were awarded before the advent of the administration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all, hence work on the roads had lingered.

He said the projects would have remained abandoned but for the funding sourced by the present administration from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund

According to Mohammed, the government is also looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered looted money to fund the development of infrastructure across the country.

The governors had alleged infrastructure neglect of the zone by the Federal Government, through the Director-General of South-East Governors Forum, Prof. Simon Otuanya.

Otuanya made the allegation when he presented a monitoring report on performance of the 2017 federal capital budget in the South East.

The minister, recently, at a function in Ilorin responded that the allegation was “incorrect, unfair and fly in the face of available evidence’’.

He promised to publish the full list of the roads and bridges, as well as give a breakdown of the total figure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Labour Party pledges 16m votes for President Buhari
Buhari President winning war against insecurity, driven corruption under the table - Lai Mohammed
2019 Election Be vigilant, don’t return Nigeria to Egypt – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Made-in-Nigeria rice, Minister tells Nigerians
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week
Lai Mohammed Information Minister cracks guests ribs at wedding reception
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari is on the right path

Local

Bloody clash in Ketu market, 1 dead
In Lagos Bloody clash in Ketu market, 1 dead
I regret supporting Buhari - Rabiu Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso I regret supporting Buhari - Senator
Nigeria’s problem not geographical restructuring - Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s problem not geographical restructuring
PDP not happy with Trump’s alleged comment, demands response from White House
Lifeless President PDP not happy with Trump’s alleged comment, demands response from White House