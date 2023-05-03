The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

News Agency Of Nigeria

The compendium which came in two volumes provided the platform for ministers to tell Nigerians how they had fared in executing the policies and programmes of the Administration from their various sectors.

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements
FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

Recommended articles

The compendium which came in two volumes and documented by the Ministry of Information and Culture was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the preface, signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, he said the compendium was one of the outcomes of the multi-dimensional programmes designed by the Ministry to showcase the administration’s achievements.

According to the minister, “the compendium contained the aggregation of the scorecards of the various ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Making it the most authentic and detailed collection – in a written form – that anyone can have on the achievements of the Buhari Administration from its assumption of office in 2015 to the end of its two-term tenure in 2023.

Mohammed said the collection came under the Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’, launched by his ministry in October last year to consolidate the propagation of the government’s achievements.

The scorecard series, according to him, provided the platform for ministers to tell Nigerians how they had fared in executing the policies and programmes of the Administration from their various sectors.

Mohammed said other components of the multi-layer programmes included a Documentary showcasing in vivid terms the giant strides of the Administration in all spheres of life.

He said a Testimony Series was also organised, which gave ordinary Nigerians the opportunity to express how they had benefitted from the Administration’s policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the ministry equally launched a Legacy Portal that would preserve for posterity all the achievements of the administration.

“I can boldly say that we have achieved our objective of launching the entire Scorecard Series, which is to tell Nigerians what the Buhari Administration has done in all the sectors to positively impact on their lives.

“Prior to the launch of this Scorecard Series, the refrain from the opposition was that the APC and the Buhari Administration have nothing to campaign with in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

“But we have proven them wrong. Not only do we have achievements to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice,” he said.

The minister appreciated all the ministers for their support and cooperation in making the compendium and all the other components of the scorecard series a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed gratitude to the members of staff of his ministry, heads of the agencies under the ministry as well as the media, which consistently reported the presentations.

On behalf of other Ministers, Mohammed gave gratitude to President Buhari for his unflinching support for them to deliver on their mandates

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malami takes over ₦‎1.8bn suit against Dasuki’s ex-aide, 8 others

Malami takes over ₦‎1.8bn suit against Dasuki’s ex-aide, 8 others

13,000 Nigerians benefited from flood relief interventions — FG

13,000 Nigerians benefited from flood relief interventions — FG

FG canvasses effective implementation of Action Plan on Ageing

FG canvasses effective implementation of Action Plan on Ageing

Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

2023 fiscal policy measures harmful to manufacturing sector’s growth - MAN

2023 fiscal policy measures harmful to manufacturing sector’s growth - MAN

Reps not happy with Egypt for refusing to welcome Nigerians from Sudan

Reps not happy with Egypt for refusing to welcome Nigerians from Sudan

Reps halt disbursement of $700m cabotage vessel’s fund

Reps halt disbursement of $700m cabotage vessel’s fund

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

APC accuses Adeleke govt of deceitful tactics in running state

APC accuses Adeleke govt of deceitful tactics in running state

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates