The federal government has slashed the pump price of petrol to N121.50/liter.

It is the third such price slash of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in recent times.

TheCable reports that the latest price reduction was conveyed in a May 31 circular from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to petrol marketers.

The federal government recently reduced the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125, and then to N123.

The PPPRA and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have informed the nation that the pump price of petrol will henceforth be determined by market forces of demand and supply.

COVID-19 era restrictions, lockdowns and a disagreement among OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) members has led to a crash of Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in the international market.

PPPRA would increase the price of petrol at the pumps should the price of crude in the international market rise.