ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

Ima Elijah

“I can confirm that so far, the Federal Government has realised over N120bn, among other currencies, from POCA...

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

The Federal Government recovered N120 billion from the proceeds of crime under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Minister of Communications and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, at the 8th Edition of ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ in Abuja.

He explained that the recoveries were made as a result of the implementation of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

He added that the implementation of POCA has necessitated relevant agencies to open, ‘A confiscated and Forfeiture Properties Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure transparency.

He disclosed that the proceeds are used to facilitate the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano expressways.

What he said: “I can confirm that so far, the Federal Government has realised over N120bn, among other currencies, from POCA.

“This money will be used to fund the completion of ongoing critical infrastructure projects in the country, like the Second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano expressways. We will continue to update you on this,” he said.

Meanwhile: Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanji, popularly known as D'banj, has been arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

According to Premium Times, the singer was arrested on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after ICPC operatives moved on him and forced him to surrender.

D'banj was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently diverting funds intended for the N-Power project into his personal accounts.

The N-Power project is an empowerment programme set up by the Nigerian government in 2016 to tackle issues like youth unemployment and increase social development.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

Vote en masse for me in 2023, Atiku begs Osun people

Vote en masse for me in 2023, Atiku begs Osun people

Wike donates N200m to FOWOSO

Wike donates N200m to FOWOSO

2023: Why Nigerians should elect Tinubu — Lagos BRT boss

2023: Why Nigerians should elect Tinubu — Lagos BRT boss

Harvesting PVCs details not for malicious reason – INEC

Harvesting PVCs details not for malicious reason – INEC

Nigerian Army provides free medicare to 1,121 residents in Enugu LG

Nigerian Army provides free medicare to 1,121 residents in Enugu LG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds