FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

The Minister of Communications and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, at the 8th Edition of ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ in Abuja.

He explained that the recoveries were made as a result of the implementation of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

He added that the implementation of POCA has necessitated relevant agencies to open, ‘A confiscated and Forfeiture Properties Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure transparency.

He disclosed that the proceeds are used to facilitate the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano expressways.

What he said: “I can confirm that so far, the Federal Government has realised over N120bn, among other currencies, from POCA.

“This money will be used to fund the completion of ongoing critical infrastructure projects in the country, like the Second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano expressways. We will continue to update you on this,” he said.

Meanwhile: Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanji, popularly known as D'banj, has been arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

According to Premium Times, the singer was arrested on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after ICPC operatives moved on him and forced him to surrender.

D'banj was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently diverting funds intended for the N-Power project into his personal accounts.