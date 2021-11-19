FG receives over 7000 applications for 5000 housing units in 1 week

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing members of the Senate Committee on Housing on the programme on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

While unveiling the portal on Friday, November 12, 2021, Fashola had said that the portal was introduced to ensure that all Nigerians who are desirous of owning any of the categories of the houses have equal opportunity to apply.

Speaking on Thursday, the minister said out of the 7,315 application received, 7,216 were pending, while 99 had been submitted successfully.

According to Fashola, the current housing the current National Housing Programme is a pilot scheme meant, among others, to galvanize the participation of private sector.

The minister further said his ministry is not only building houses but marketing the empty ones to address housing deficit in the country.