FG receives over 7000 applications for 5000 housing units in 1 week

Fashola says out of the 7,315 application received, 7,216 were pending, while 99 had been submitted successfully.

One week after the Federal Government opened the portal for the sale of the completed houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP), 7,315 Nigerians are said to have applied for the completed 5000 housing units.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing members of the Senate Committee on Housing on the programme on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

While unveiling the portal on Friday, November 12, 2021, Fashola had said that the portal was introduced to ensure that all Nigerians who are desirous of owning any of the categories of the houses have equal opportunity to apply.

Speaking on Thursday, the minister said out of the 7,315 application received, 7,216 were pending, while 99 had been submitted successfully.

According to Fashola, the current housing the current National Housing Programme is a pilot scheme meant, among others, to galvanize the participation of private sector.

The minister further said his ministry is not only building houses but marketing the empty ones to address housing deficit in the country.

Fashola added that the National Housing Programme had not succeeded in the past and some of the houses built then are still empty due to cultural or financial factors.

