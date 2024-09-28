FG re-arraigns 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters on amended charge

The Federal Government, through the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, re-arraigned them on an eight-count amended charge following an application by the prosecution counsel, Simon Lough, SAN, before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10 protesters were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Gombe over the 10-day protest which resulted in violence and killings in parts of the country.

The 10 protesters were on Sept. 2, arraigned before Justice Nwite on a six-count charge.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The judge admitted them to N10 million bail each on Sept. 11 with one surety in like sum.

Upon resumed hearing on Friday, Lough, in his application, sought to substitute the earlier charge with the amended one which included Daniel Akande as the 11th defendant.

NAN reports that Akande, a member of the Solidarity Network for Workers’ Rights, was arrested on Sept. 1 in Abuja during a church service.

After the fresh counts were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Akande (11th defendant)’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms while other defendants' lawyers urged the court to allow their clients to continue with earlier bail granted to them.

The judge agreed with Adeyanju and admitted Akande to ₦10 million bail with one surety in like sum.

He also held that the defendant must submit his international passport to the court registry.

He said the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Nwite also granted the prayers of the other defence counsel.

Earlier, counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, Abubakar Marshal, opposed the application by Lough for the amended charge to be read to the defendants.

Marshal argued that the charge was not in line with Section 216 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

He submitted that the prosecution cannot unilaterally amend the charge without the leave and permission of the court.

He also told the court that the prosecution had not served the parties with the proof of evidence that the defendants would rely on.

He said in the course of previous proceedings, they did apply and emphasised the need for the prosecution to furnish them with proof of evidence to enable the defendants to prepare for their trial.

Marshal further stated that the prosecution must furnish them with the list of every witness they intend to rely on.

“The written testimonies of all witnesses and all the documents must be provided. Any procedure contrary to this invalidates the entire procedure,” he said.

The lawyer also hinted at the application pending before the court seeking variation of bail for the 3rd, 4th and 10th defendants respectively in line with Section 396 of ACJA.

He informed the court that they had been able to perfect the bail conditions for seven out of the 10 defendants.

He therefore prayed the court vary the bail terms for the remaining three defendants in the interest of justice.

Lawyer to the 4th defendant, Anthony Itedjere, aligned himself with Marshal’s argument.

But Lough disagreed with them.

The senior lawyer argued that there was no specific mode on how an application for amendment of charge can be moved.

On the service of the proof of evidence, he said the investigation is a continued process until judgment is delivered.

He argued that the ACJA made provision for additional proof of evidence and would be served on the parties involved in the case.

He said no provision in the ACJA regulates criminal proceedings to include other defendants who are at large in the charge.

Justice Nwite after listening to the submissions of the parties, gave the prosecution the go-ahead to read the amended charge to the defendants for them to take their plea.

He equally urged the defence counsel to raise their objections if there were any defects at the appropriate time.