The Federal Government is set to sell a nine-year-old jet in the Presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066.

According to ThePunch, the aircraft, which entered into service in December 2011, has capacity for nine passengers and three crews.

In a published advert on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, the federal government disclosed that the aircraft with a range of 3,190-nautical mile had flown for 1,768 hours.

It is also stated in the advert that at the jet could be inspected at the Presidential Air Fleet’s hangar located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The FG requested interested buyers to submit their closed bid to the Chairman, Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, adding that the bid should be quoted in the United States Dollars.

“Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. Background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement,” the notice read.

It would be recalled that in 2016, the FG put up two presidential aircraft, a Falcon 7X executive jet and Hawker 4000 for sale following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet should be reduced to cut down on waste.