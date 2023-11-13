FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna during 12th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Mamman said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu was keen about doing things differently, adding that the ministry had presented a memorandum which had been approved by the president particularly about the social housing scheme.

He said; “This is a policy whereby vulnerable persons in the country can afford to have a roof over their head thereby breaching the gap in the housing sector.

“This meeting being held in Kaduna would provide avenue on how the states can queue in on how they can provide lands for us to build these houses.

“The houses are about 80,000 and the affordability varies but the houses would be built for all Nigerians irrespective of their classes or level of income strata.”