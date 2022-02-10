FG promises to look into ASUU’s grievances

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made the promise in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Abuja.

Lately, members of the union have been threatening to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the Federal Government to honour some of the agreements it signed with them.

Reacting to ASUU’s threats, Ngige said President Muhammadu Buhari has asked him and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to step in and settle the union’s grievances.

Ngige said, “The truth is that ASUU’s grievances are with the NUC, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. The issues are the deployment of their UTAS and the White Paper report on the universities.

“You know that we at the Ministry of Labour are not their employer; the Education ministry is their employer. Our job here is to act as reconciliatory officers.

“The President has mandated his Chief of Staff and the Minister of Education as well as the Ministry of Labour to step in, but my job is to step in as the reconciliatory officer if both sides refuse to settle their grievances. We will surely look into the matter.”

Recall that in 2020, Nigerian Universities were shut down for nine months and were not reopened until ASUU suspended its industrial action in December of that year.