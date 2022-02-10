RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG promises to look into ASUU’s grievances

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Ngige says President Buhari has asked him and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to step in.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige

The Federal Government has again promised to address the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to prevent it from going on strike.

Recommended articles

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made the promise in an interview with Punch on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Abuja.

Lately, members of the union have been threatening to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the Federal Government to honour some of the agreements it signed with them.

Reacting to ASUU’s threats, Ngige said President Muhammadu Buhari has asked him and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to step in and settle the union’s grievances.

Ngige said, “The truth is that ASUU’s grievances are with the NUC, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. The issues are the deployment of their UTAS and the White Paper report on the universities.

“You know that we at the Ministry of Labour are not their employer; the Education ministry is their employer. Our job here is to act as reconciliatory officers.

“The President has mandated his Chief of Staff and the Minister of Education as well as the Ministry of Labour to step in, but my job is to step in as the reconciliatory officer if both sides refuse to settle their grievances. We will surely look into the matter.”

Recall that in 2020, Nigerian Universities were shut down for nine months and were not reopened until ASUU suspended its industrial action in December of that year.

In 2021, the union threatened to go on an indefinite strike again but suspended the move following the payment of N22.1bn earned allowances and the release of N30bn revitalisation fund to the universities.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN projects $1.1bn to assist over 8.4 million Nigerians in North East

UN projects $1.1bn to assist over 8.4 million Nigerians in North East

Osun 2022:“We will not disappoint you - Traditional rulers to Gov. Oyetola

Osun 2022:“We will not disappoint you" - Traditional rulers to Gov. Oyetola

Northern Governors commend Fayemi’s passion for peace, unity in Nigeria

Northern Governors commend Fayemi’s passion for peace, unity in Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates health centre in Amuwo-Odofin, names it after Tinubu's wife

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates health centre in Amuwo-Odofin, names it after Tinubu's wife

FG promises to look into ASUU’s grievances

FG promises to look into ASUU’s grievances

Give increased opportunities to indigenous firms in oil/gas sector services- Operator

Give increased opportunities to indigenous firms in oil/gas sector services- Operator

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Borno Govt resettles Malari community after 7 years, gives 100k each to 500 members

Borno Govt resettles Malari community after 7 years, gives 100k each to 500 members

Trending

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)