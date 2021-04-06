FG promises to address issues leading to ASUP strike

Ezeibe expressed displeasure that the Federal Government had not responded to series of letters written to it over the matter since the expiration of the union’s ultimatum issued in March 2020.

He said that ASUP embarked on the strike over the non-release of the 10 months arrears of minimum wage owed members in Federal Polytechnics and non-implementation of same in several state-owned institutions.

He said that other demands of the union included non-reconstitution of governing councils leading to disruption of administrative processes in polytechnics since May 2020 and victimisation of officials of the union in some state-owned polytechnics.

Ezeibe, while responding to questions after the meeting, said the strike would continue until the union’s demands were met but reaffirmed the union’s commitment to dialogue with the Federal Government.