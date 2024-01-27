ADVERTISEMENT
FG promises massive staple crops production with mechanisation technology

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kyari said the ministry was aware that the agricultural sector in Sokoto had experienced remarkable achievements since the governor assumed office.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari [Twitter:@SenatorAKyari]
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari [Twitter:@SenatorAKyari]

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said this when Gov. Ahmad Sokoto, of Sokoto State paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Abuja.

Kyari described the governor’s visit as a substantiation of a strong partnership of the Federal Government with Sokoto government, to build a collective food security and agricultural development.

He assured the possibilities of both the Federal Government and the Sokoto government could leverage the lessons learnt from the first phase of the Dry Season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Dry Season food production began with Wheat in 15 participating States including Sokoto.

” The Ministry is focused on ramping up massive production of staple crops using technology and mechanization to achieve this goal.

“We are grateful for the support and guidance of Mr President as we work toward a more food-secure Nigeria.

” The President is concerned about the capacity of farmers to access agro-inputs even at the current subsidised rate.

” To ameliorate this, further support to farmers is underway,” Kyari said.

In a remark, Sokoto expressed concern over the insecurity challenges farmers are facing in his state.

He said that a Sokoto security outfit is in the pipeline to secure the lives of farmers across the State for them to be productive.

Sokoto said that his government was doing a lot to revamp agriculture to make farming attractive to genuine farmers in the state.

He said that 100,000 tonnes of assorted fertilizers were distributed to genuine farmers free of charge in the entire 23 Local Government Areas.

“All necessary inputs were supplied to the farmers at a subsidised rate,” he said.

He said that one of the major concerns in Sokoto is the issue of banditry affecting parts of the state.

” However, we have since introduced measures to checkmate the activities of bandits through our collaboration with our conventional security outfits,” he said.

