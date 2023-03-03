FG presents food items to victims of Maiduguri market fire

Farouq made the presentation to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum when she paid a condolence visit to the state government.

This is contained in a statement by Farouq's Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze, on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister, who accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the ruins left of the market, expressed sadness at the destruction of the biggest trading hub in the north east region.

"I deeply sympathise with the state government and people of Borno State on this unfortunate fire incident.

"I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency to assess the level of damage but from what we are seeing now, it appears nothing was left by the inferno. Everything here was burnt.

"After the assessment, the ministry will submit a full report to Mr President to seek special intervention for the victims.

"However, we are handing over 20 bags of 25kg rice, 10 cartons of macaroni and spaghetti and 5,000 gallons of vegetable oil.

"Your Excellency, this is an emergency relief intervention but we will collaborate with the Borno State Government to provide building materials to rebuild the market," Farouq said.