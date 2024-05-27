ADVERTISEMENT
FG postpones tertiary councils inauguration over federal character concerns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country, as some states got just one nomination while others got many.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government had earlier announced the constitution of the governing councils while their inauguration was also scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Boriowo said the postponement was a result of the Presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated May 23, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the governing councils.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause. Further updates will be communicated in due course,” she said.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu had ordered a thorough review of the governing boards for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions five days after their initial release by the Federal Ministry of Education.

NAN reports that Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy in a statement noted that the nominations did not reflect federal character, with discrepancies such as some states receiving only one nomination while others had multiple appointees.

“The nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country, as some states got just one nomination while others got many.

"The President, in directing a complete review of the list of the members of the governing councils, acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

"The review will also take into consideration the national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented,” Onanuga stated.

