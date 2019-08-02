The Federal Government has postponed the partial closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Monday, September 2, 2019.

The partial closure was initially expected to begin on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in order to enable the construction company, Julius Berger to work on the section of the road between Berger and Kara Market.

Mr Adedamola Kuti, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, announced this on Friday, August 2, 2019.

He said the decision was made to show sensitivity to Nigerians and to make provision for an effective traffic management plan.

He said, “The government and the contractor have now reviewed the work plan. The reconstruction of this stretch of the road will now commence on September 2.”

Earlier, Nigerians had expressed worry over the partial closure of the road as Sallah and the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God are around the corner.

The construction of the expressway has been going on for a while.

Recall that earlier in May, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) announced that there would be temporary closure of the Ibadan-bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo between Wednesday and Friday.