Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development said this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum, in Abuja.

Nanono said that the government had the mechanism with effective plans and strategies to ensure that it worked out positively.

“I am telling you that it will work out well because there are many processes and plans already on ground.

“In case you don’t know, the producers of this milk already have integrity in getting population, in Oyo, Osun and Ogun there are integrity.

“We are moving now to Niger and Abuja to do the same, already there are about two milk processing plants in Kaduna and Zaria, so we have the capacity.

“I can tell you also that with the technical no how we have acquired, we are going to succeed, it is not a big deal,’’ he said.

Nanono said that about five million litres of milk were being consumed in the country.

“We have over 25 million heads of cow, just to do a simple arithmetic. Just use only five million cows of milk per day that is enough to feed Nigeria.

“If you do your calculation well with logistics arrangement, you don’t need to import milk in this country.

“I think is another area I am eyeing to develop with the livestock industry, probably in the next two to three years, we will ban importation of milk in this country.

“We have the mechanism, I am telling you, the mechanism is available so we can make it,” he said.

Nanono encouraged Nigerians to support the government at all levels, especially in agriculture, adding that the effort would promote development in the country.

He, however, assured Nigerians of great progress and stability in the sector.

Nigerian cattle contribute a conservative estimate of 50,000 litres to daily supply of milk.

Nigeria’s milk production accounts for only 13 per cent of West African production and 0.01 per cent of global diary output.

The daily requirement is largely met by 60 per cent imports and 40 per cent local production.