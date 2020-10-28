The HOCSF made this known at a virtual interactive session with civil servants in Abuja.

A statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, office of the HOCSF, quoted her as saying that housing and transportation were key areas of staff welfare which government would give greater attention to, so as to ease the burden of civil servants.

It quoted her as urging civil servants to remain purpose-driven, dedicated and exhibit the highest level of transparency, professionalism, confidence as well as competence at all times.

She highlighted the initiatives in the “New Civil Service” to include the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Capacity Building, Performance Management System, Innovation in Service and Welfare of Civil Servants.

On ECM, Yemi-Esan disclosed that over 300 work processes had been identified in the office of the HOCSF, adding that some of the processes would be used in the ongoing digitalisation process in the service.

She said that the office had organised an “end-user” training for 16 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on digitalisation.

“In addition, the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in federal public institutions has been developed,” she added.

According to her, the arrangement for the training of the second batch of Structured Mandatory Training Programme (SMAT-P) for 1,500 officers has been concluded with the exercise expected to hold in November.