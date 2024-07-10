ADVERTISEMENT
FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government to creating a safe environment for its citizens.

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]
This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Grace Njoku, Head of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the Ministry received a report that Okpalannadi, a resident of Onitsha, Anambra State, was alleged to have been sexually molesting his little daughter.

When he was found out, he was said to have disappeared before he could be apprehended.

President Bola Tinubu-led Administration has zero tolerance for child abuse and molestation.

”Hence would ensure the immediate prosecution of the paedophile to serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” she said.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye further pledged the government’s resolve to protect the rights of every Nigerian child, woman and vulnerable, and uphold their dignity.

