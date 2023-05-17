FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

However, lecturers affiliated with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been excluded from this payment.

The beneficiaries of this recent payment are lecturers associated with the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics, one of the two splinter groups authorised by the government to counterbalance ASUU's influence.

Background

In 2022, ASUU embarked on a strike, prompting the government to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, resulting in the withholding of lecturers' salaries for a duration of seven months.

Despite ASUU's efforts to persuade the government to release their withheld salaries, the payments are yet to be received.

Nonetheless, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, which represents medical doctors in academia and other consultant doctors, successfully argued that medical schools remained operational during the strike period. As a result, they justified the payment of salaries to their members.

According to emerging reports from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, medical lecturers have started receiving their previously withheld salaries, causing confusion among other lecturers who are still awaiting compensation.

Punch reports that while other lecturers have yet to receive their salaries, they have been advised to remain patient.

Corroborating this information, a medical lecturer from the University of Maiduguri confirmed the news, stating, "It is true, medical lecturers who worked during the strike period have commenced receiving their payments."