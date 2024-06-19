FG partners SERA in readiness to send first Nigerian to space

Recommended articles
This according to ThePunch was announced by the Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
According to Adepoju, the development was inspired by the collaboration between NASRDA and the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA).
Adepoju said, "This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement."
Details later…