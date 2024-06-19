ADVERTISEMENT
FG partners SERA in readiness to send first Nigerian to space

Bayo Wahab

This development was inspired by the collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.

Space exploration image [NASA]
This according to ThePunch was announced by the Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

According to Adepoju, the development was inspired by the collaboration between NASRDA and the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA).

Adepoju said, "This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement."

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

