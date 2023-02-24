FG partners Chinese Consortia for flood control in River Niger.

They are: CRBE Consortium of China Railway Beijing Engineering Group Company Ltd, China Water Resources Pearl River Planning, Surveying and Designing Company Limited.

The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, signed on behalf of the Federal Government and the representatives of the CRBE Consortium, Mr Endre Deri and Ferenc Viragh, signed on behalf of the Corporation.

Adamu stated that the main objectives of the technical agreement include; retraining and utilising the waters within Nigeria in the tributaries and the two main Rivers; controlling extreme floods, erosion and sediment transportation.

He said: “Others are enhanced complex flood protection by Green and Complex Reservoirs Leeves, Flood Detention Reservoirs, retaining and releasing the detained floods as and when necessary for navigation.

“It also includes developing inland water transport by river training measures including maintenance dredging; building an integral flood monitoring system and protecting the natural landscape and habitat.”

On financing of the project, the minister reiterated that serious discussions were ongoing on how to source for a loan.

He reiterated that the devastating flood incident of year 2022 necessitated the project partnership and timely so as to mitigate the flood incidents that led to loss of lives and properties.

Adamu said that President Muhammadu Buhari, through his ministry, had laid a workable foundation for the successful take-off of the project.