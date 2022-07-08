FG, Oyo State to align on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bridge

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onipepeye Bridge is one kilometre long starting from Iwo Road Interchange, Ibadan.

The governor said the state and the Federal Government would also resolve every bottleneck stalling the completion of other culverts on Iwo Road part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Federal Government has said that it would complete the expressway up to Ojoo by the end of the year, that looks aggressive, but Oyo State will not be the stumbling block.

“Rather we are ready to ensure that all bottlenecks delaying the project’s completion are resolved. We are also ready to do all that is possible to ease the burden of road users along the axis.

“We will mount required pressure on the contractors to ensure the work is delivered soonest,’’ the governor said.