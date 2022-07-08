RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG, Oyo State to align on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his government and the Federal Government will align the differences that had stalled the completion of Onipepeye Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway within a week.

FG, Oyo State to align on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bridge. (Punch)

He made the declaration on Friday when he inspected the project alongside officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and those of the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onipepeye Bridge is one kilometre long starting from Iwo Road Interchange, Ibadan.

The governor said the state and the Federal Government would also resolve every bottleneck stalling the completion of other culverts on Iwo Road part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Federal Government has said that it would complete the expressway up to Ojoo by the end of the year, that looks aggressive, but Oyo State will not be the stumbling block.

“Rather we are ready to ensure that all bottlenecks delaying the project’s completion are resolved. We are also ready to do all that is possible to ease the burden of road users along the axis.

“We will mount required pressure on the contractors to ensure the work is delivered soonest,’’ the governor said.

Makinde called on officials of IUMFP and those of the Federal Ministry of Works and Oyo State to ensure everything is done to ease traffic logjams on the expressway within the next four weeks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

