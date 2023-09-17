ADVERTISEMENT
FG orders use of anti-theft materials to curb vandalism on Kaduna-Kano rail line

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Project Coordinator, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Mark Zoe, said that the project has reached 22.6 per cent completion.

Alkali gave the directive while inspecting the level of work on the construction site in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He advised the contractors to use anti-theft clips instead of the metal clips they were using in holding the rail track.

He said that using anti-theft clips would make it difficult for vandals to remove.

The minister explained that the visit was to monitor progress and offer advice where necessary.

“We came to see things for ourselves, as you know, seeing is believing. We were able to appraise the performance of the contractor.

“We have raised some little observations on the clips they are using, and we have asked them to use anti-theft clips so that they cannot be easily removed by vandals,” he said.

Noting the security challenge in the area, the minister promised to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the delivery of the project in the shortest time possible.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Mark Zoe, said that the project has reached 22.6 per cent completion.

Zoe, however, identified insecurity as a serious challenge in the area and asked for a collaboration with the military to ensure the safety of workers while on site.

He said that already, two of the company’s staff had been kidnapped along Tashar Yari in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

