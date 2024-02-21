ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Despite crises, FG confident Nigeria won't fall 'as true giant of Africa'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minster added that Tinubu in the last seven months, has been on track fixing the economy, fighting insecurity and attracting foreign direct investment.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

He disclosed this during the 2024 conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Niger State chapter in Minna on Tuesday. The theme of the conference was “Public Relations in a Challenging Environment: The Role of stakeholders and Communication in a New Niger agenda.

Idris, who was represented by Malam Jibrin Ndace, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said practical steps were being taken to ameliorate the situation. He said the President had directed the NSA, DSS and IGP to coordinate with state governors to check the activities of those hoarding food commodities to ensure price control.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I applaud the effort of the Niger State Gov. Umaru Bago, for his timely decision to halt bulk-buying of food items for hoarding.

“This no doubt helped in the recent reduction of the cost of food items in the state,” he said.

He said the president in the last seven months, had been on track fixing the economy, fighting insecurity, attracting foreign direct investment and consolidating Nigeria’s foreign policy ethos on the world stage.

The minister said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu was and remained resolute that Nigeria would not fall as the true giant of Africa. Dr Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger, expressed optimism that NIPR was being revived and expressed confidence that the chapter shall become a trailblazer.

