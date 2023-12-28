ADVERTISEMENT
FG orders humanitarian relief to affected communities of Plateau killings

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“We would like to reiterate the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory, and ensuring that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants are tackled boldly and decisively.

“President Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice.

“The President has also directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant agencies to work with the Plateau State Government to deliver immediate humanitarian relief to the affected communities,” Idris said.

The Minister explained that the Federal Government acknowledged the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks, and pledges to scale up collaboration with and support of State Governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

According to him, at the Federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies, to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis-response efforts.

“We pray for God’s comfort and healing for all the affected communities and families. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. Amen,” Idris added.

