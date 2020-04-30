The Federal Government has ordered civil servants to return to work effective Monday, May 4, 2020.

This was announced in a memo signed on Thursday, April 30, 2020, by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The memo which was directed to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, stated that workers would be allowed to work three times in a week and closing time would be 2 pm.

The memo reads in part, “Further to Mr President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020 in the first instance.

“Offices are to open three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — and close at 2pm on each day.”

Yemi-Esan also reminded the workers on the need to observe social distancing and regular use of face masks and hand sanitisers, adding that all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated, Punch reports.