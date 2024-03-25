ADVERTISEMENT
FG opens trial of blogger accusing Fashola of writing election judgments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ibezim is charged with criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking, and defamation, among others.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PEPC, which dismissed the petitions of Peter Obi of LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP, affirmed the election victory of President Bola Tinubu.

NAN reports that Ibezim, who was alleged to be one of the three persons linked to the publications, was arraigned before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja on a six-count charge.

The amended charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/434/2023 and dated October 17, 2023, was filed October 18, 2023 by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police. Ibezim, who is the sole defendant, is charged with criminal conspiracy, cyberstalking, and defamation, among others. Justice Olajuwon had fixed April 15 for continuation of trial.

In the charge, Ibezim with Jackson Udeh, Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim and Reportera. ng (body corporate) now at large on or about August 5, 2023, in Abuja, was alleged to have committed the offence.

They were alleged to have criminally conspired and jointly “agreed to publish a defamatory statement of false allegations in their online social media, the reportera.ng news, against His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, CON, without justification.”

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 27(1)(b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015, among other counts.

