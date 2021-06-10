FG opens bid to pick auctioneers for recovered assets

“The assets were either recovered or forfeited by suspects facing corruption charges.

“The recovered assets include vehicles, boats, ships, plants and machinery as well as electronics and furniture."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on November 9, 2020 inaugurated the inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of the Federal Government’s forfeited assets.

He said the composition of the committee was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 27, 2020.