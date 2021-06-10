RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG opens bid to pick auctioneers for recovered assets

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the disposal of Federal Government’s forfeited assets, has opened the bid to select auctioneers to dispose the recovered assets.

Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata SAN. [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

The Chairman of the Committee, and Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata SAN, who declared the bidding process open in Abuja said the idea is part of the government’s efforts to raise funds to meet its obligations.

“The assets were either recovered or forfeited by suspects facing corruption charges.

“The recovered assets include vehicles, boats, ships, plants and machinery as well as electronics and furniture."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on November 9, 2020 inaugurated the inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of the Federal Government’s forfeited assets.

He said the composition of the committee was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 27, 2020.

The 22-member committee according to the AGF was given six months to dispose of all forfeited assets to the federal government.

