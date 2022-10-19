FG okays first computer-based public service confirmation examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that before now, the confirmation examinations for public servants were conducted manually before the decision to conduct it digitally in line with reforms process of the service by the Federal Government.

“So far, I am quite satisfied, of course this is the very first time we are having this kind of examinations and so you expect a little bit of inconveniences here and there but overall I think it has been excellence outing.

“And, we would like to thank the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar and the private sector partners in this process that we have been able to achieve this speed,“ Yabo said.

According to him, the current Head of Service has been driving the process of reforming the civil service and the reform cut across different strata in the public service.

“Today, what we are seeing is the result of the implementation of one of the pillars which is the digitisation and the local content management of the civil service records and work process.

“As you know, the Head of Service is the one responsible for conducting examinations that are compulsory before any public officer is confirmed into the service.

“All along the process has been done manually but in the effort to ensure that this digitisation process for the very first time, we are subjecting this very important exercise to a digital form,“ he explained.

The examination which is in partnership with the Joint Admission Matriculation (JAMB), Yabo said had shown the high level of collaboration between the government and private sectors to achieve the goal of reformation in the public service.

“As you can see, we are partnering already with the JAMB and the Registrar is here with us, it goes to show the level of collaboration not just between public and public.

“But also between public and privates because across the country today in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, we have 69 centres, where these examinations are going on concurrently.

“And, we have 14 centres in Abuja alone,“ he said.

He said the era of manual open book examination had past as the system was now in the era where critical knowledge and ability to use computers was going to be the driver in the entire public service sector.

The permanent secretary, however, explained that the CBT examinations were not necessarily to put people to be tested on their computer skills, rather is to bring to bear the idea of transparency, efficiency among others in the system.

Also, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who was also present at the centres, said the conduct of the examination was perfect in spite of being the first time for such exercise in the public service.

Nevertheless, Oloyede gave assurance to correct any error found as the process was ongoing so as to perfect it in the subsequent exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr Adeniyi Adebola, one of the candidates, expressed pleasure over the conduct of the exams by the office of the HOCSF, adding that though being the first time to conduct it in a computerised approach, he was satisfied.