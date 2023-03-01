ADVERTISEMENT
FG okays contracts for Transmission Company of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the procurement, design, installation and construction contracts and projects for the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

FG okays contracts for Transmission Company of Nigeria. [Dailytrust]
FG okays contracts for Transmission Company of Nigeria. [Dailytrust]

The first memorandum sought council’s approval for the procurement of transmission line materials for re-conductor works for the TCN in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Ltd. in the sum of six million dollars; that is the offshore value.

“The component for the onshore is N145 million, inclusive of the all taxes and 12 months of completion.

“The second memorandum sought approval for a contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre turn in, turn out line at the existing Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at the Akure sub-station transmission company.

“It was also in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Ltd. in the sum of 2.5 million dollars; that is the offshore component.

“The onshore component is N988.5 million,’’ he said.

The minister explained that the 330KV sub-station in Akure, which had been completed more than two years ago, could not be energised because of unavailability of line that was supposed to come from Benin.

According to him, there is a new line under construction, however.

“The project has problem of right of way, which we are dealing with gradually. The line is supposed to energise the Akure sub-station which was completed more than two years ago.

“The line is coming from Benin North to Oshogbo to energise the Akure sub-station.

“The project is 132KV line from the Akure sub-station going to Akure-Ado-Ekiti which is simultaneously going on with the Benin North-Akure line.

“By the time we are able to energise the Akure line, this project would have been completed so that the whole area would have no problem of electricity.

“This project will be completed in 12 months and was also approved by the council,’’ he said.

Aliyu said that the last memorandum which had five projects sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country by the TCN.

He said that the contracts, which were awarded to several contractors, had the total 53 million dollars offshore and N15.6 billion onshore costs.

“The projects are all similar – design, supply and install 2 by 60mva 132 33kV transmission sub-stations across the country.

“We have one in Misau Local Government Area in Bauchi State; we have another one in Mashi Local Government in Kastina State; we have the third one in Benue State, which is Api and North Bank in Makurdi.

“We have the fourth one at Ebonyi where a 60mva transformer would be installed at a university; then, we have the other one at Ebonyi Airport; then, the fifth one is a line of 30km at Rimin Zakara to Kayin in Kano.

“Total costs of the projects are 53 million dollars offshore and N15.6 billion onshore,’’ Aliyu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

