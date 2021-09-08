FG offers busy workers COVID-19 vaccine at their offices

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 that the government has introduced and expanded in-situ corporate vaccination.

This special arrangement covers eligible staff, dependants, and retirees of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, as well as the private sector.

Those eligible will get vaccinated in their office premises at no cost to employers.

"MDAs, public and private corporate organisations that require staff to be vaccinated should visit www.nphcda.gov.ng to fill the request form," NPHCDA boss, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Nigeria has recorded over 196,000 COVID-19 infections since February 2020, with over 2,500 people dead.

Shuaib called on Nigerians to halt the spread of the disease by taking the vaccine, especially with the danger posed by the third wave currently ravaging the country.

He further noted that the ongoing spread of the highly contagious Delta variant makes it important that COVID-19 is contained as soon and as effectively as possible.

"The more a community/society remains unvaccinated, the more they allow this virus to mutate to other more virulent forms.

"We have the vaccines to stop this mutation process and prevent deaths related to this disease," he said.