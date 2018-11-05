Pulse.ng logo
NLC strike might start Tuesday, as talks with FG end in deadlock

FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlock

  Published: , Refreshed:
FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlock play

A president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Philibus Wabba leads anti-government protesters during a march in Abuja, NigeriaFebruary 9, 2017.

(REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

The strike scheduled by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to hold on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, might go on as planned.

According to Vanguard, the negotiation meeting between labour and the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock.

Labour representatives and the government’s tripartite committee went into a meeting earlier today in Abuja to iron out issues concerning the minimum wage.

Vanguard also reports that the Chairperson of the committee and former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Ama People revealed that the NLC rejected that government’s offer of N24,000 insisting on its proposed N30,000.

She however told newsmen that another meeting will be held later tonight by 10 pm.

More details later.

