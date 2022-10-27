RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

No bids for Port Harcourt Airport...

A picture of the newly commissioned terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos

Only 3 bidders were on time: The minister disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja. He said out of the four airports and cargo terminals approved for concession under the Nigerian Airport Concession programme, only three could meet the deadline of September 19, 2022.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on the 19” of September 2022 has seen the emergence of preferred and reserve bidders for three out of four Airports and Cargo Terminals as approved for concession under the programme,” Mr Sirika said.

The preferred bidder for Abuja Airport: “The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was Corporation America Airports Consortium,” he said, adding that ENL Consortium was selected as the reserve bidder for Abuja airport.

Preferred bidder for Lagos Airport: According to Mr Sirika, TAV/NAHCO Project Planet Limited emerged as preferred bidder for Murtala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos and that Sifax/Changi Consortium was selected as the reserve bidder.

Preferred bidder for Kano Airport: He said Corporation America Airports Consortium also emerged as the preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, explaining that there was no reserve bidder for the airport.

No bids for Port Harcourt Airport: “Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, did not receive any proposals as the RFP deadline closed and as such has not had preferred and reserve bidders attached to it.”

Whats next?: He emphasised that the next stage of the programme would be the negotiations and due diligence stage.

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua's appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

