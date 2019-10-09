Eight power distribution companies (DisCos) operational licenses are likely to be withdrawn, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) accused the DisCos of breaching the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) in July 2019.

The NERC stated that it considered the DisCos' actions as “manifest and flagrant breaches” of EPSRA terms and conditions of their respective distribution licences and the order.

In a statement signed by NERC's commissioner, Dafe Akpeneye, the power sector regulator stated that it intended to cancel licences issued to the DisCos pursuant to Section 74 of the EPSR Act.

The accused firms are: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc; Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc; Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc; Ikeja Electric Plc; Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc; Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc; Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc; and Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc.

In the statement, the power sector regulator, therefore, disclosed its issuance of a 60-day ultimatum for the DisCos to explain why their licenses should not be withdrawn in accordance with section 74 of EPSRA.