ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Bayo Wahab

Shettima enjoined those at the event to make sure the high-level engagement resulted in a positive outcome.

Food prices soar in Nigeria. [Daily Trust]
Food prices soar in Nigeria. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The board will be charged with the responsibility of assessing and regulating food prices across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, during a two-day high-level strategic meeting on climate change, food systems and resource mobilization in Abuja.

The VP highlighted some of the efforts of this administration as parts of the solution “to the potential food crisis has become immediate, medium, and long-term strategies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the short-term strategy entails revitalizing the food supply through specific interventions like the distribution of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

“This board will continually assess and regulate food prices, maintaining a strategic food reserve for stabilizing prices of crucial grains and other food items,” he said.

He there are plans to restore degraded lands, adding that President Bola Tinubu's administration plans “to restore four million hectares, or nearly 10 million acres, of degraded lands within” the country.

On security challenges bedevilling the country, Shettima assured that the Federal Government would the “security architecture to protect the farms and the farmers so that farmers can return to the farmlands without fear of attacks.”

He, however, enjoined those at the event to make sure the high-level engagement resulted in a positive outcome.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students