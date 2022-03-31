RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The FG blames the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the setback in the project.

Ajaokuta steel plant in Kogi State. (Premium Times)
Ajaokuta steel plant in Kogi State. (Premium Times)

The Federal Government has retracted its promise on the completion of the Ajaokuta steel plant.

Recommended articles

Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development had in July 2021 said the plant would function before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

But this according to the minister is no longer feasible this year.

Adegbite made this known while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The minister blamed the setback in the completion of the project on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the FG had before the pandemic convinced Russia to complete the steel facility but could not proceed with the negotiations.

The minister explained that after the lockdown, the government moved to continue the negotiations with Russia but the Russia-Ukraine war stalled the effort.

The agreement to revive the steel company in Kogi state was reached during a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Vladimir Putin in Russia in 2019.

The deal with the Eastern Europe country involved a $2 million fee for a technical audit required to ascertain the state of the facility before work would begin.

The steel industry was conceived in 1958 by the Federal Government to serve as a stimulus to national development and economic boost to the industrial growth of the country.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

Trending

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists