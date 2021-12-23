FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

Nigeria's federal government has declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 percent capacity, with full adherence to public health measures.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 recognises the importance of the Christmas and New Year celebrations for most Nigerians.

"As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country," says Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha adds that “Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50% capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures. Any gathering in the excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing."