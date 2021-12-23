RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

Authors:

Jude Egbas

“Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50% capacity with full compliance to public health social measures."

President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, received the Presidential Task Force on COVID19’s End of Year report from members of the Task Force led by SGF, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, received the Presidential Task Force on COVID19’s End of Year report from members of the Task Force led by SGF, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Annual crossover services held by religious organisations to herald the New Year, could have a different feel about them this year, due to the spread of different strains of COVID-19.

Recommended articles

Nigeria's federal government has declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 percent capacity, with full adherence to public health measures.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 recognises the importance of the Christmas and New Year celebrations for most Nigerians.

"As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country," says Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha adds that “Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50% capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures. Any gathering in the excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing."

Nigerians have also been advised to take their vaccine or booster shots, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 makes its way around the population.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader

2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader

NPA appoints Nasiru, 6 others as General Managers

NPA appoints Nasiru, 6 others as General Managers

FEC approves 16 power contracts presented by Minister of Power

FEC approves 16 power contracts presented by Minister of Power

Orji Kalu applauds Buhari’s infrastructure development

Orji Kalu applauds Buhari’s infrastructure development

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Trending

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. [NCS]