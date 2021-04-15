RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG lifts ban on registration of new SIM after 4 months

Communication minister thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

FG lifts ban on SIM registration. (Guardian)

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on new Subscribers Identification Module (SIMs) card registration.

The FG had earlier in April said it had no plan to lift the ban on new SIM registration anytime soon.

But in a statement signed by Femi Adeluyi, the Technical Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the Federal Government said activation of new SIM registration with mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) has been approved.

In the statement, the FG said the implementation of the policy will begin on Monday, April 19, 2021.

According to Adeluyi, this development was contained in the revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads in part, “The Guidelines in the Policy have been painstakingly developed and while they are thorough, it should be noted that they have been developed that way in National interest since the SIM is essentially a national resource. Citizens and legal residents are encouraged to bear with the government as the process has been developed in the best interest of the country.

The implementation of the Policy will commence on Monday, 19th of April 2021. The issuance of New SIMs and other suspended activities will resume on the same date, as long as verification is done and the guidelines are fully adhered to. The Honourable Minister has also directed NCC and NIMC to ensure that the provisions of the Policy are strictly followed by all operators and subscribers.”

Pantami, however, thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continue taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.

