FG laying foundation for Nigeria's economic progress-Presidential Aide

Alhaji Gambo Manzo, Special Assistant to President on Political Affairs in the office of the Vice-President, says Federal Government is laying strong foundation for Nigeria’s economic progress.

He said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, adding that the Buhari-Osinbajo administration was implementing a development plans for the country`s greatness through the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

He further assured that the NDP 2021- 2025 conceived by the Buhari-Osinbajo-led Federal Government would establish a strong foundation for a diversified Nigerian economy.

Manzo said the Federal Government through the NDP would revitalise Nigeria’s economy by elevating key sectors that drive the bulk of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Project (GDP).

“These include non-oil sectors such as agriculture which contributes 25 per cent of GDP, manufacturing 9 per cent, trade 16 per cent, and the oil and gas sector 9 per cent,’’ the Presidential Aide said.

He explained that the NDP would set the stage for improved performance of critical sectors that do not currently drive the bulk of economic growth with significant potential in the future.

This, he said, was given the country’s human and natural endowments and global megatrends.

Manzo further assured that the Buhari-Osinbajo administration was focused on physical infrastructure to facilitate livelihoods, business operations, and the movement of goods and people among others.

He said the essence was to support business growth and individual economic security, digitalisation, science, technology and innovation and infrastructure which introduce efficiencies and new ways of work.

He said it was also to engender an unprecedented empowerment of the citizens and national greatness.

