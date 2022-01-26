RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG launches NYSC museum

Seye Omidiora

The Minister of Youth and Sports inaugurated the museum to preserve the scheme’s history.

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday launched a museum for the National Youth Service Corps.

The museum which was inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare is intended to preserve the history of the scheme by serving as a center of research and documentation whilst also doubling as a tourist attraction where people can observe and interact with the artefacts that are generated by the nationwide scheme.

The minister while speaking at the launching event on Tuesday spoke about the importance of preserving the rich history that continues to be generated by the scheme that unites the nation’s youth in serving their country.

He said during his speech: “With the complexities of today’s world and the quest for foreign culture, it has become necessary to seek ways to preserve our history.

“Therefore, I have highly honored to commission this project which will serve as a centre for research and documentation-and in the long run, a source of income to the (NYSC) Scheme.”

The event also had the NYSC Director-General, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim in attendance who used it as a medium to call on the right authorities to list the new museum as a part of the country’s historical sites for it to attain the status of a genuine tourist destination in the country.

