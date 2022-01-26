FG launches NYSC museum

The museum which was inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare is intended to preserve the history of the scheme by serving as a center of research and documentation whilst also doubling as a tourist attraction where people can observe and interact with the artefacts that are generated by the nationwide scheme.

The minister while speaking at the launching event on Tuesday spoke about the importance of preserving the rich history that continues to be generated by the scheme that unites the nation’s youth in serving their country.

He said during his speech: “With the complexities of today’s world and the quest for foreign culture, it has become necessary to seek ways to preserve our history.

“Therefore, I have highly honored to commission this project which will serve as a centre for research and documentation-and in the long run, a source of income to the (NYSC) Scheme.”