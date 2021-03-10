Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) declared open the workshop on “Key Implementers of Reforms Programme”.

Yemi-Esan said the workshop was to chart a new plan for the civil service for a better performance.

She explained that it was with a view to continuing with the transformation drive of the “Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) of 2017 to 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that FCSSIP was introduced in 2017 to take effect in the year 2020.

The process was to ensure that the operations in the public service reflect the Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-centred (EPIC) culture in the service.

According to the HOS, FCSSIP is predicated on bringing some changes such as improved staff competence and skills in the nation’s civil service.

Others are to bring a more innovative civil service from within and outside the service to improve service delivery via dedicated innovation unit and innovation challenges.

Yemi-Esan stated that the workshop would afford the stakeholders the opportunity of making inputs to the successor plan of the FCSSIP from 2021 to 2025.

“It is aimed at having a New Federal Civil Service that is world class for accelerated national development,” she said.

She, therefore, tasked the participants to draw lessons from old civil service as implementers of the old plan so as to reposition the new plan.

“We have done the old plan for about four years now and the plan ended in 2020 and so, we need to move forward, learn lessons, know the challenges to reposition the sector.

“What we are doing now is to look at the work that has been done in the old plan to access success and lapses and to improve on the lapses,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy office, office of the HCSF, reiterated government’s commitment to reposition the service for better performance.

Meribole further said government was determined to provide higher quality services to Nigerians and foreign investors.

Also, Dr Gideon Adogbo, while reviewing FCSSIP, explained that the entire system was considering re-strategising the old system to reform the nation’s civil service.

Adogbo said this would be achieved through digitisations, performance management, innovation, data and analytic tools, capacity building and talent, among others.