FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

The flight, which departed from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and made a stop at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, landed at the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Sunday night, November 12, 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is looking into the matter to determine if any consular or aviation rules were violated during the incident.

The Ministry expressed its commitment to ensuring that actions affecting the welfare of Nigerian citizens are addressed promptly, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Four Ds strategy.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Minister's SA Media and Communications Strategy, stated that the investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the visa cancellations and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He stated, "The Ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The cancellation of visas for Nigerian passengers comes shortly after the country's participation in the Saudi-Africa Summit, where bilateral discussions covering various sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were reportedly made.