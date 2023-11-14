ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

Ima Elijah

The cancellation of visas for Nigerian passengers comes shortly after the country's participation in the Saudi-Africa Summit.

President Bola Tinubu and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The flight, which departed from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and made a stop at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, landed at the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Sunday night, November 12, 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is looking into the matter to determine if any consular or aviation rules were violated during the incident.

The Ministry expressed its commitment to ensuring that actions affecting the welfare of Nigerian citizens are addressed promptly, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Four Ds strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Minister's SA Media and Communications Strategy, stated that the investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the visa cancellations and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He stated, "The Ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The cancellation of visas for Nigerian passengers comes shortly after the country's participation in the Saudi-Africa Summit, where bilateral discussions covering various sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were reportedly made.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keen on addressing the issue promptly and maintaining the diplomatic relations fostered during the summit.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Banks, Ebonyi High court under lock over NLC/TUC strike

Banks, Ebonyi High court under lock over NLC/TUC strike

FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack