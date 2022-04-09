FG begins investigation as Nigerians in darkness again over national grid collapse

Nigerians were plunged into darkness again on the evening of Friday, April 8, 2022, as the National Grid collapsed for the third time in a month.

In s statement addressed to their customers, Eko Electricity Distribution Company expressed regrets over the development and apologised for the inconveniences it may have caused.

"Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you that a system collapse occurred on the National Grid at 6:30pm, Friday April 8, 2022. Our partners are assessing the extent of the damage to the National Grid and how soon it will be restored, more information will be provided soon.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we assure you that we are are working on a swift resolution."

However, the Power Ministry has released a statement stating that efforts were in place to fix the problem and make sure that power is restored to the affected parts of the country.

It added that the operator in charge of the national grid, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), is currently working to restore supply.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

"While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.”

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Recall that the national grid had collapsed twice in March resulting to a nationwide blackout.

The first collapse occurred on monday, March 14, 2022, and lasted about three hours before power was restored.