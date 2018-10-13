FG intensifies efforts to secure release of Leah Sharibu – Minister

news

The Federal Government says it is intensifying efforts and enlisting the support of international community and friendly governments to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and others in captivity.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, who led a high-powered federal government delegation, stated this when they paid a reassurance visit to the family of Leah on Friday in Dapchi, Yobe.

Mohammed said the delegation was on a mission from the president to reassure the parents that government would leave no stone unturned until Leah was safely reunited with her family.

He said government had employed both formal and informal channels to ensure that Leah and the two aid workers in captivity were not hurt and safely reunited with their families.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that Leah Sharibu and the two aid workers are not hurt and they are returned safely to their families.

“We are appealing to them using both formal and informal channels to spare the lives of these innocent people.

“Mr President is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the safe return of Leah Sharibu and all others in captivity, ” the minister said.

Mohammed said government could not disclose publicly some of the efforts being made to secure the release of Leah and others.

He commended the military and other security agencies for making supreme sacrifices in the Defence of Nigeria and its citizens , adding that they had continued to make the nation proud.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the resilience of students of Government Technical Girls Secondary School Dapchi, who returned to school to pursue education.

Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, Leah’s mother who broke in tears, appreciated the federal government and the personal commitment of President Buhari to ensure her daughter’s safe release.

She appealed to government to further intensify action as the deadline issued by the insurgents got closer.

“Save the family from this agony, you should not allow anything to happen to Leah,please, ”Rebecca cried out.

Alhaji Zanna Abacha, Chairman, Dapchi Local Government, commended the efforts of the Buhari administration in rescuing the Dapchi schoolgirls.

“We are optimistic government would equally secure the safe release of Leah and to be reunited with her family and community.

“We also appreciate the sense of belonging and assurance accorded to the community by the federal government,” Abacha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister of information was accompanied by Khadijah Ibrahim, Minister of State for Foriegn Affairs, and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aishatu Abubakar, who is overseeing the Ministry of Women Affairs.