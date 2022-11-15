RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG intensifies efforts to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025

Bayo Wahab

According to Adeniran, the government has launched many programmes to eradicate Multi-Dimensional Poverty in the country.

FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025.
FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025. (Robin Hammond)

Adeniran made this known in Abuja at an interactive session on Multi-Dimensional Poverty organised by the High-Level Forum on the SDGs, an initiative of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The Statistician-General while addressing journalists after the session said the Federal Government through its National Development Plan has indicated passion to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2025.

According to Adeniran, the government has launched many programmes to eradicate Multi-Dimensional Poverty in the country.

He explained that the government plans to eradicate poverty by tackling such issues as health, education, and the issue of productivity for Nigerian youths in general.

He said, “There are so many programs of government geared towards addressing the issue of multi-dimensional poverty. The government is looking at the issue of health in terms of nutrition, looking at the issue of education, and the issue of productivity for Nigerian youths in general.

“So, putting this together and looking at the Nigeria National development program from 2021 to 2025, where the government has indicated passion to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2025, all these are geared towards eradicating multi-dimensional poverty by the government”.

He further explained that the federal government in a bid to ensure that the goals of the plan are achieved-regardless of who wins the 2023 election-is working with the legislative arm to legislate on the plan such that whoever succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 would consider the plan as a priority.

“I think the government is making plans through the national assembly. It’s not only the executive arm, the legislative arm is also in sync with the National Development Plan.

“There is a discussion already between the government and all the political parties to ensure that whoever comes in takes up the priority, especially the national development plan,” he said.

Adeniran maintained that the plan would be the legacy President Buhari’s administration would leave behind.

Nigeria’s National Development Plan (NDP), 2021–2015 is a medium-term blueprint designed to unlock the country’s potential in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic, and inclusive national development.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.

