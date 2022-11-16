RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG insists on 'no work no pay,' as ASUU groans over half pay

Nurudeen Shotayo

The FG also debunked insinuations by ASUU that it intends to casualise university lecturers.

ASUU strike.
How it happened: This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during a briefing with State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

This development comes amid controversy over the government's decision to pay lecturers half salaries for the month of October.

FG-ASUU face-off: Recall that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had embarked on strike in February which was called off in October following the directive of the Court of Appeal which ordered the union to honour the judgement of the National Industrial Court.

Following the calling off of the strike, the government halved the lecturers' salaries, insisting that it would not pay for the months the lecturers were on strike.

ASUU kicks: In response, the union has mobilised protest and lecture-free day at its various branches across the country to express their displeasure over the development.

FG doubles down: But, in his reaction, the Education Minister reiterated the position of the Federal Government that lecturers “would not be paid for work not done.”

Adamu also responded to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, that paying the lecturers on pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers.

Adamu's word:Nobody can make university lecturers casual workers.

The Minister also denied knowledge of the threat by ASUU to embark on a one-day action to protest government’s action

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng





