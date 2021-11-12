RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Federal Government has increased the price of both single-phase and three-phase electricity meters.

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.
FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced the price increase in a circular dated November 11, 2021, and addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies and all meter asset providers.

Recommended articles

The circular titled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations’ stated that the upward review of meter prices was due to “the recent changes in macro-economic parameters.”

As stated the circular, the regulator raised the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised rate of N58,661.69.

While the price of a three-phase meter was increased from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.

According to NERC, the price review takes effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

The circular reads; “In arriving at the approved unit price, the Commission had, in particular, only considered changes in foreign exchange and inflation since the last review of June 2020,” the circular reads.

“This price review is subject to change upon the conclusion of the procurement process under phase 1 of the National Mass Metering Program. This price review is effective from 15th November 2021.”

The regulator also noted that all costs are exclusive of value-added tax (VAT).

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

Spinal cord injury not end of life, Ogun govt tells victims

Spinal cord injury not end of life, Ogun govt tells victims

Pantami says NIN enrolment has reached 67m

Pantami says NIN enrolment has reached 67m

I never said GMO critics are terrorists —NBMA’s Director – General

I never said GMO critics are terrorists —NBMA’s Director – General

Court remands 8 men who allegedly burnt police station in Lagos

Court remands 8 men who allegedly burnt police station in Lagos

Nigerians in Diaspora stage rally in Germany over passport scarcity

Nigerians in Diaspora stage rally in Germany over passport scarcity

Trending

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

Osinbajo denies ownership of collapsed Ikoyi building, land

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leads the economic sustainability committee meeting of July 5, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

A 10-year-old cholera patient receiving treatment at a centre in Kano [Hussein Amri/MSF]