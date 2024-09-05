ADVERTISEMENT
FG increases inmates’ feeding allowance by 50%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, made the disclosure at the monthly news conference organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC).

This month’s conference was hosted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the review was effective from August 2024 and was being implemented to cushion the high cost of food in the nation.

“The government has actually reviewed the feeding allowance of inmates in our custody by 50 per cent, and this is just the first phase of the review.

“The government is also looking at the next phase, where they will actually improve the allowances of the inmates,” he said.

He debunked a viral video depicting the poor nutrition of inmates as not a true representation of the NCoS mandate on the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates.

According to him, the Minister of Interior has ordered a detailed investigation of the video.

The spokesperson stated that since the change in name of the organisation, significant progress has been made in reforming those who were in NCoS custody.

“We have what I refer to as public safety through our reformatory activities; we have over 1000 of our inmates who are actually going through their various degree programmes.

“We have also about 1,282 doing their diploma and master degree programmes and furthermore, we have six that are doing their PhD programmes; three are already writing their theses.

“The strides recorded are due to the care and serene environment provided by the service for the inmates to pursue their education and acquire life skills,” he added.

Abubakar further stated that the move was part of efforts to change inmates' psyche and behaviour to help in their smooth reintegration into society.

He said that the service, in collaboration with the Chief Judges of Ondo and Gombe states, facilitated the release of 72 and 185 inmates.

