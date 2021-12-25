RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The allowance for other health workers was raised to N34,000 from N5,000.

Chris Ngige
Chris Ngige

The Federal Government has increased the hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers.

Recommended articles

While the allowance for doctors was increased from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000; the allowance for other health workers like nurses and laboratory workers was raised to between N15,000 and N34,000 from N5,000.

This development is contained in a circular dated December 22, 2021, and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

The circular reads in part: “Concerning the review of the hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of the federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in ministries, departments and agencies, the hazard allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.”

But the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have disagreed with the review of the allowance, Punch reports.

The association expressed its disagreement in a statement jointly signed by the National President, Dr Godiya Ishaya; Secretary General, Dr Suleiman Ismail; and Social Secretary, Dr Alfa Yusuf.

The association also called on the Federal Government to review the rate to prevent the need for further negotiations in the future.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

JCI, iBWU distribute food items to Ajah residents

JCI, iBWU distribute food items to Ajah residents

COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria, says NCDC

COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria, says NCDC

President Buhari sends Christmas message to Nigerians

President Buhari sends Christmas message to Nigerians

You're 'exceptionally a patriotic Nigerian', PDP tells Gov Makinde at 54

You're 'exceptionally a patriotic Nigerian', PDP tells Gov Makinde at 54

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]