FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

While the allowance for doctors was increased from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000; the allowance for other health workers like nurses and laboratory workers was raised to between N15,000 and N34,000 from N5,000.

This development is contained in a circular dated December 22, 2021, and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

The circular reads in part: “Concerning the review of the hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of the federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in ministries, departments and agencies, the hazard allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.”

But the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have disagreed with the review of the allowance, Punch reports.

The association expressed its disagreement in a statement jointly signed by the National President, Dr Godiya Ishaya; Secretary General, Dr Suleiman Ismail; and Social Secretary, Dr Alfa Yusuf.